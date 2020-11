Geraldine Jackson, 89, departed this life for eternal rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic only 50 people may be in attendance with face coverings and social distancing. Livestream of the service will be available. Mrs. Jackson may be viewed from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com