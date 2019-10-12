|
|
Deaconess Geraldine L. Chapman, 87, transitioned on October 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in her home. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 65 years Willie A. Chapman. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place in the Christian Home Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 -5:00PM at the chapel. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 12, 2019