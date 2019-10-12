Home

Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
Geraldine L. Chapman Obituary
Deaconess Geraldine L. Chapman, 87, transitioned on October 9, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in her home. Geraldine is survived by her husband of 65 years Willie A. Chapman. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place in the Christian Home Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 -5:00PM at the chapel. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 12, 2019
