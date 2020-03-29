|
Geraldine Louise Mingee, a native of Phoebus, Virginia, died peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, March 21, 2020, following a courageous battle against lung cancer. Gerry was born in October of 1940, the daughter of Leonard Joseph DeRyder, Sr. and Nannette (Willoughby) DeRyder. Gerry graduated from Hampton High School in 1958. In 1967, she married GySgt Rodney Mingee, where she would take on managing a household of young children during his three Vietnam tours. As a working mom, she worked for more than a decade in the Hampton General District Court. She loved to laugh and looked for humor in every situation. Gerry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney; and sisters, Evelyn Becker and Barbara Spankowski. She is survived by daughter, Robin Fisher (Robert); son, Michael Mingee (Mai); grandchildren, Brandon Rudisill (Elizabeth), Jillian & Lindsay Fisher, Leah & Alex Mingee; great-grandchildren, Aiden English, Jack & Charlie Rudisill, Amelia Fisher; siblings, Leonard "Buddy" DeRyder, Jr. (Dariene), Joseph DeRyder, Sr. (Carolyn), and Mary Whitehouse (Bobby); as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Gerry's primary joy in life was to take care of her family. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed reading, planting flowers, and watching her beloved Washington Nationals & Duke basketball teams. As her health declined, she moved forward bravely and in her own words, would "push through" anything that came her way. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, Virginia. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020