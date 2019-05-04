Geraldine Perkins Parsons, 94 a native of Dunham, KY passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was a peninsula resident since 1952 and was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In early years she was employed by Woolworth's department store as a bookkeeper for over 25 years. Mrs. Parsons sold concessions at the Village Theater and also ran the Peninsula Twin Drive-In Theater with the help of her late husband Henry, her children and her grandchildren. She loved to play Skip-Bo and always reserved final approval of any new dates her granddaughters would bring home. Her faith was strong and she could always be seen at Immanuel Baptist Church keeping the church clean and tidy. Geraldine volunteered for over 20 years preparing the "Wednesday night" suppers at church.Survivors include her two sons: Charles Henry Parsons (Becky) of Anniston, AL and Harold Edward Parsons (Barbara) of Williamsburg; a daughter Alma Lynn Parsons Kirk of Newport News; two sisters: Pauline Gevedon (Harold) of Fairborn, OH and Patsy Hopkins (Scott) of West Liberty, KY; a brother Danny Joe Perkins of West Liberty, KY; nine grandchildren and twenty four great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Sunday, May 5, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 2-3 PM followed by a funeral service at 3 PM. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church, 69 Saunders Rd. Newport News, VA 23601.Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com Published in Daily Press on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary