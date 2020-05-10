Geraldine "Gerry" Fay Pettit Bowden, 89, of Newport News, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Gerry was born and raised in Sign Post, VA on the Eastern Shore. She trained for nursing in Nassawadox, VA and earned her RN in 1951. Gerry was a dedicated homemaker and mother and was active in her church, First United Methodist Church in Hilton Village. She was an avid birdwatcher and learned to cane chairs well enough that her husband, George built her a small shop in their backyard. They enjoyed cruises and traveling the world together after his retirement. She loved her large and extended family, and at her many family reunions, the line for her chicken and dumplings was the longest. She also loved to cook, and no one moved into her neighborhood without receiving one of her coconut pies or a plate of cookies. She was a breast cancer survivor and enjoyed attending the yearly Relay For Life held at Todd Stadium. Gerry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newport News for over 50 years and held many positions in the church over that period of time.
Gerry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Franklin Bowden and her parents, Daniel James Pettit and Hallie Jester Pettit.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Raymer of Newport News; her son, Kevin Bowden and his wife, Angela of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Sara Neuberger and Daniel Bowden both of Newport News, Joshua Bowden and his wife, Ashlyn, Rachel Bowden, Benjamin Bowden and great-granddaughter, Eivelyn Bowden all of Williamsburg. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Private arrangements are being made through Weymouth Funeral Home.
Gerry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Franklin Bowden and her parents, Daniel James Pettit and Hallie Jester Pettit.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Raymer of Newport News; her son, Kevin Bowden and his wife, Angela of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Sara Neuberger and Daniel Bowden both of Newport News, Joshua Bowden and his wife, Ashlyn, Rachel Bowden, Benjamin Bowden and great-granddaughter, Eivelyn Bowden all of Williamsburg. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Private arrangements are being made through Weymouth Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.