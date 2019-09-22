Home

Geraldine Swindell Thompson


1928 - 2019
Geraldine Swindell Thompson Obituary
Geraldine Swindell Thompson, 91 of Boiling spring Lakes, NC, passed away on September 19, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was born February 27, 1928 in Tyrrell County, NC to the late Charlie and Addie Swindell. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Thompson. Survivors include seven nieces and nephews. At Mrs. Thompson's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 22, 2019
