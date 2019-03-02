|
Gloucester: Gerda W. Haywood, 91, passed away February 26, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was born in Germany, and had been a resident of Gloucester for many years. Gerda enjoyed her home and was very content just staying at home. She was kind and loved her family. She will be missed.She was preceded in death by her husband, David O. Haywood.She is survived by daughter, Nicole Haywood Thon; granddaughters, Heather Thon and Kristina Thon; and great grandson, Dorian Vogt.Graveside funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the cemetery, prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. on Monday.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
