Viewing
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gerri "Pookie" L. McGlone was peacefully called home on March 19, 2020. Gerri is survived by her mother, Edna Hockaday; siblings, Tawanna and James Hockaday; children, Edward and Jessica McGlone; and grandchild, London McGlone. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be private. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to 613 South Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
