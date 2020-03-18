|
|
Gertie D. Riddick passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Plaquemine, LA, 85 years ago. Her happiness was being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother (Grammy) and Great-Grandmother. She also enjoyed working out at the gym.
Gertie was a dedicated member of St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church since 1968. She retired from Riverside Regional Medical Center after 32 years of devoted service, most of her years were spent as a nurse on the Mother Baby Unit. She worked tirelessly with the Catholic Daughters Court of Perpetual Help.
She was lovingly nurtured by Louis and Stella Grant. She is survived by her loving husband, Judson Riddick; daughters, Yolanda Fuller (Tyrone), Dana Fernandez (Eddie); grandsons, Tyrone Fuller, Jr., Aiden Fernandez, Thelonious Fernandez and great-grandson, JoVonni Fuller; siblings, Dr. Veris Batie (Dr. Donnie), Annie Brown (Louis), Richard Prim, Cynthia Govenor (Eddie). She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, Bill and Marion, and two sons, Charles and Gerald.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends, an inspiration and so greatly loved. There will be a private family Funeral Mass at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020