|
|
Gertrud Day, 76, died on April 14, 2020. Born in Wiessen, Czechoslovakia, she had been a Peninsula resident for over 40 years. Her hobbies included bowling and playing golf.
Survivors include her husband Clement G. Day; five children, Marsha Cundiff (Lawrence) of Hampton, Reba Sutton (Dug) of York County, Benjamin Day (Nancy) of Farmville, NC, Donald Day (Gillian) of Hampton, and Michael Day (Jessica) of York County; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private due to current conditions. Friends are encouraged to leave words of condolence at www.wjsmithandson.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 17, 2020