GERTRUDE LEIGH HOFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERTRUDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, VA – Gertrude Leigh Hoff, 99, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.She was a native of Bloomfield, NJ where she graduated Bloomfield High School. She had been a peninsula residence for the past 21 years, and was fondly known as Lee. Lee was a very active member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Golden Gators.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Clemence E. Hoff and is survived by her children; Peter Hoff and his wife Linda of Stanhope, NJ and Lynn Yoke and her husband Bill of Newport News, VA. She had 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends who have been by her side throughout her life.

A celebration of life will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved