Yorktown, VA – Gertrude Leigh Hoff, 99, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.She was a native of Bloomfield, NJ where she graduated Bloomfield High School. She had been a peninsula residence for the past 21 years, and was fondly known as Lee. Lee was a very active member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Golden Gators.



Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Clemence E. Hoff and is survived by her children; Peter Hoff and his wife Linda of Stanhope, NJ and Lynn Yoke and her husband Bill of Newport News, VA. She had 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends who have been by her side throughout her life.



A celebration of life will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store