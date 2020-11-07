With her family by her side, Gertrude Liverman Jordan passed away on November 3, 2020 following a year of suffering head injuries from falls a number of times during the year. Born in Mavsel in Clay Co., West Virginia on August 7, 1935, she moved to Newport News at age 11 following her dad's release from the U.S. Army. She attended Newport News High and married her husband, Paul Jordan in 1953. Spending a large portion of the early years on her grandparent's farm, she learned the values of family, hard work and skills of a homemaker. She became an excellent cook from working with her grandmother and mother in those skills. Gertrude was there for her parents and her own three children her entire adult life. Always the devoted daughter and mother until the end. The last 25 years of her life were devoted to caring for her elderly parents and then her oldest daughter, Donna, that developed a host of medical related problems. In the retirement years, she would enjoy collecting and reading cookbooks as she and Paul were able to travel the country. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, feeding her birds and squirrels, watching the butterflies, etc. and enjoying the neighbors that would often visit for a chat. A good solid lady, she will certainly be missed as a good neighbor.



Gertrude is proceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Selina Liverman; her brothers, Leroy and Johnnie; and sister, Annabell Ramsey. She is survived by her husband, Paul Jordan; daughters, Donna Alford and Trudy White; son, David Jordan; grandsons, William Alford and James Connor; and step-grandchildren, Brad White and Courtney White.



Gertrude was a member of the Fox Hill Baptist Church. The family would like to express many thanks to the Riverside Hospice for the loving care. In lieu of flowers or other forms of condolences, the family requests that donations be made to Riverside Hospice. Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family.



