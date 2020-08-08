1/
Gertrude O'Connell "Gerta" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerta O'Connell Smith passed away on 28 July 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. She was born Gertrude Striker on 6 December 1919 in New York City. Gerta and her deceased husband, Dick, retired to Patriots Colony. Gerta was active in Williamsburg's Tai Chi community and Unitarian Church. Her son, Jan Kraemer predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Annie Kraemer Watts, her stepchildren, her 38 grandchildren/step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her 9-year old great grandson wrote in a letter during her final days: "the list of your good deeds is gargantuas."

More stories of her life and Information on donations in Gerta's honor can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/williamsburg-va/gertrude-smith-9288972

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved