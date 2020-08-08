Gerta O'Connell Smith passed away on 28 July 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. She was born Gertrude Striker on 6 December 1919 in New York City. Gerta and her deceased husband, Dick, retired to Patriots Colony. Gerta was active in Williamsburg's Tai Chi community and Unitarian Church. Her son, Jan Kraemer predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Annie Kraemer Watts, her stepchildren, her 38 grandchildren/step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Her 9-year old great grandson wrote in a letter during her final days: "the list of your good deeds is gargantuas."
