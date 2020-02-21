Home

Services
Forrest Funeral Home
608 14th St.
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-3276
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Barhamsville, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Barhamsville, VA
View Map

Gertrude Queen Ester Braxton Smith


1942 - 2020
Gertrude Queen Ester Braxton Smith Obituary
TOANO- Deaconess Gertrude Queen Ester Braxton Smith entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15 ,2020 at Sentra Williamsburg Regional Medical Center Hospital. Her life began on November 07,1942. She was the daughter of of the late Ethel Lee Wallace Braxton and William Albert Braxton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Robert Smith Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, sons Wayne L. Braxton, Robert N. Smith and daughters Gwedolyn Sharon Smith(Charles) and Marietta Smith; two sisters Blanche A. Wallace and Donna M. Palmer; five brothers James W. Braxton Sr., Clovis L. Braxton Sr., Terry O. Palmer, Alan Braxton and James Wilson. A host of Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, seven sister in-laws, relatives and friends. Services for Deaconess Gertrude Q. E. Smith will be held at 1 PM. Saturday, February 22, 2020 , at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Barhamsville, VA. 23011. A viewing will be from 4 to 7 PM. Friday, February 21,2020 at the Church. Arrangements by FORREST FUNERAL HOME, West Point
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020
