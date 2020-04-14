|
Gertrude Silverman Gordon passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, at the young age of 101.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 10, 1918 to Dora and David Silverman, she grew up with her three siblings, Florence, Manny and Mickey.
When her future husband Julian (Jay) was stationed at Ft. Meade near the end of World War II, he was invited to Gert's parent's house for dinner. He was smitten. She was love struck and they were married in 1947.
After their honeymoon in NYC, they settled in Jay's hometown of Newport News. Gert was actively involved in National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah, Rodef Sholom Sisterhood and took special pride in writing and performing in their annual Cabaret for many years. However, she will be most dearly remembered for the selfless and loving care she provided for Jay during his eight year fight with dementia.
When they moved to Kingsmill in the early 1980s' she enjoyed playing golf and duplicate bridge, eventually becoming a silver life master at 90 years of age. She moved to Bethesda, Maryland at the age of 93 and lived independently at Maplewood Park Place where she quickly developed many new friendships. She continued playing duplicate bridge and was active with pilates, zumba gold, yoga, and walked at least a mile a day. The only thing she refused to do was swim because she said it messed up her hair. Gert was always dressed to the 9's. She wouldn't be seen without her trademark Kitten-heeled pumps which gave her 4'9" frame a little lift.
Her 100th birthday party in July 2018 was a celebration of a life well lived. She was toasted and roasted by her friends at Maplewood and by her entire family. She had a great run!
She is survived by her children Lynda Kavaler (Everett), Richard Gordon (Joanne), Dr. James Gordon (Darcy) and Susan Freed (Chuck). She was a loving Mimi to her grandchildren Debra Wysopal (Chris), Kimberly Gordon (Marc Hertz), Kasey Cain (Jonathan), Robert Gordon (Liz), Jay Gordon (Colleen) and Maddie Freed as well as her great-grandchildren Jillian and Allison Cain, Conor Gordon, Cole Wysopal, Travis and Kaylee Gordon and Peyton and Will Hertz. Her family expresses special gratitude for the loving care and attention provided by her daughter, Susan while at Maplewood.
Funeral services will be held privately due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bernice Slavin Gordon Fund at Rodef Sholom Temple, 401 City Center Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 or the Peninsula Food Bank.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020