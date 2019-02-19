|
Gilbert Edward "Joey" Taylor, III, 63, of Broadway, formerly of Hampton, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mr. Taylor was born on March 4, 1955 in Newport News. Gilbert is survived by his father, Gilbert E. "Joe" Taylor, Jr., and wife June; a brother, Michael L. Taylor Sr., and wife Deborah; a sister, Sherri L. Taylor; and a nephew, Michael L. Taylor Jr.; and his mother, Willa Mae (Hooper) Norwood. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert H. Taylor; a nephew, Keith E. Taylor. The funeral service will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastors Dave Gullman and Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 12 Noon prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA. 540.833.2891
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019