W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Gilbert May Jahn Obituary
Gilbert May Jahn, 81, was called home to rest in the loving arms of Jesus on April 13, 2020.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, she instilled the love for family and Jesus in our lives. She loved to cook and knew no strangers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert E. Hinton; mother Virgie Hinton Abbott; husbands Horst Jahn and Ralph B. Newman; brother Michael D. Abbott; son Ralph "Benny" Newman; and daughter Kathryn Rainey Vick. Survivors include her children, Larry Newman, Vicki Burton (Steve), Sherry Winn (Randy), Steven Jahn (Tari), Jonathan "Scotty" Jahn; daughter-in-law Michelle Newman; son-in-law Steve Vick; brother-in-law John Joseph; grandchildren, Lindsey, Justin, Jennifer, Laura, Joshua, Jessica, Austen, Tyler, Wyatt, Skylar, Oliver, Stephanie, Alayna, Lucas, Zachery; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Gresham, Liam.

Burial was private. A memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
