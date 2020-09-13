1/1
Gilbert Silvia Jr.
1931 - 2020
Gilbert Silvia, Jr., born June 8, 1931, passed away on September 7, 2020 with his loving wife of 68 years by his side.

He served in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. His assignments included numerous bases in the United States, as well as overseas, with tours in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

Upon retirement for the USAF, he worked for the Newport News Sheriff's Department for 18 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He then served with the United States Marshall Service for a short time before officially hanging up his work uniform.

He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus councils John F. Kennedy Assembly 1164 and Mary Star of the Sea 511 in Hampton. He was an active parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hampton and was a regular for the Saturday evening mass.

He loved any and all types of western history and movies. He and wife Margaret loved to take their RV to music festivals, where they made many friends and shared wonderful memories.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Steve (wife Michella) Washington DC, Gary (wife Jackie) Williamsburg, VA; and daughter, Susan of Gloucester. He was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gil's passing as he was our over the fence neighbor for over forty five years. He and I would always talk out by the fence and I really enjoyed the talks and will miss them greatly. Gil was as good a neighbor as you could ask for and will be missed.
Sam and Jane Skinner
Samuel Skinner
Neighbor
