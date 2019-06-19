Gilda Gray Rowland



Gilda Gray Rowland, 90, passed from this life on Saturday, June 15. She was born in Alabama, but soon moved to Columbus, Georgia, where, in 1943, she married a young sailor she met on a blind date. While he was deployed in the navy, she attended Newport News Business College, and upon his release from service, the young couple made their home in Hampton where he barbered for many years. Gilda went on to have four children, and while her boys were still young, she graduated from nursing school and worked as an LPN at Hampton General Hospital for over a decade before retiring. She was an active member of Northampton Church of Christ and the Crusader's Class, and enjoyed many church activities such as Vacation Bible School and travelling with her church group. She was also active in the Wythe Exchange Club and served as an officer in the Hampton-Newport News Barber's Auxiliary.



She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Norman, in January of this year. Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Rawlins, and sons Jeffrey Rowland and his wife Carol, and Chris Rowland and his wife Anita, seven grandchildren, Ben and Heather Rawlins, Justin and Taylor Rowland, Brandon Rowland, Meaghan Pennell, and Charity Franklin, and one great-grandson, Valor. Visitation will be at 10 o'clock Saturday, June 22, at Northampton Christian Church at 1409 Todds Lane, with funeral service starting at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton.



Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191.



