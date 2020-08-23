1/1
Gillian M. Dawson
Gillian Mary Dawson was born in the UK to Basil and Elsie Rackham. She died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, VA at the age of 90. She leaves three children, Philip and Lisa Dawson, Robin and Sue Dawson, Pamela Dawson and Steve O'Malley, her former husband, John Dawson and grandchildren Christopher Dawson, Molly Dawson, Helen Dawson, Will O'Malley and Lauren O'Malley.

Rev. Jeanne Pupke of The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond will lead a memorial service on Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET. Please register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtfuGtqTgpH9yHENZGB1hwfM9kdW5CbmYo

to receive an email with information to join.

Gillian completed an MA in Romance Languages at Oxford University. She moved to Australia before coming to America in 1965. She came to Newport News in 1975 and settled in Williamsburg in 1985. She taught at B.C. Charles Elementary School and was an Historical Interpreter in Colonial Williamsburg for many years. She was a story teller and a poet with the James City Poets and Virginia Poetry Online. Gillian will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of her favorite charities: World Wildlife Fund, League of Women Voters, ASPCA or Planned Parenthood.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Zoom
