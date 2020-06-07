Gillian McNicholas, 64, passed away peacefully at home with her husband and son, Edward by her side on Tuesday, June 2 after a long battle with Scleroderma and Pulmonary Hypertension. She has been a resident of Newport News since 1997.
Gill was born in Leeds, England to Jack and Joyce Battye in Jan 1956. She met her husband, Lt. Col. Edward McNicholas, USAF Ret in 1977 in Cyprus while she was serving in the Royal Air Force and he was on deployment with the USAF.
They were married in Leeds in Nov 1978.
During their 41 plus years of marriage, she was a wonderful and supportive military spouse during assignments to California, England, Penn State University, Germany, and Fayetteville N.C.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Edward (Melanie) and Robert, and daughter Alison (Patrick). She is the proud Nana to Jack, Lauren, and Lily.
Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Janice, and family in Leeds. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stephen.
For 10 years, Gill was a kindergarten teacher's aide at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School. She genuinely loved the children and was always so happy to hear how they are doing now as they graduate from college.
Gill loved her knitting and could look at a knitted item and easily and quickly knit a copy. Many people are fortunate to have some beautiful items she knitted. She was a lifelong fan of Leeds United "Real Football" team and lived through their glory days and she hopes to see them return to the Premier League from the best seat in the house. She was also a real dog lover. She loved her Boston Terriers, "woofers" Tetley and Lucy. I am sure she was greeted by former dogs, Candy and Auggie in heaven!
Gill really enjoyed her trips to the Outer Banks and loved staying at the Tranquil House Inn in Manteo, her "Holiday House." Edward and Alison's weddings at the Outer Banks were so memorable to her.
A special thanks to Dr. Dan Grinnan, NP Janet Pinson, and Charnetta Lester, RN – her pulmonary hypertension team at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Hospital. Thru their efforts and genuine care, Gill had more time to spend with her family and friends. Also, thanks to the VCU Hospital 10th Floor West and Central nurses and caregivers for their care and compassion of Gill during her numerous and lengthy hospital stays. Finally, thanks to all her neighbors and friends who helped so much, especially with watching the woofers.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (phassociation.org). Hopefully, they will find a cure for this chronic disease that took Gill's life.
May this beautiful Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, and friend rest in peace! She is a true English Rose!
A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at Gill's home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 7, 2020.