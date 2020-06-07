Mrs. McNicholas you will truly be missed. It was greatly pleasure to care for you. Your beautiful smile always gave a ray of joy when I saw you. Because of your affectionate smile and your sweets spirit I called you "Sunshine" because your brighten my nights when I was caring for you. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Praying for Mr. McNicholas and the entire family.

Lisa Smith, CNA @VCUHEALTH