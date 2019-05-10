Gillian Yvonne Parran, born on Wednesday, October 19, 1938 in Leicestershire, England was surrounded by her family when she transitioned on to heaven on Monday, May 6, 2019. She lived a full life. She was a military wife which gave her the opportunity to live several places before retiring in Hampton, Virginia. For most of her life, she worked retail before transitioning into childcare. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Walter M. Parran, her brother Roger Adams, and her seven (7) children; Donnette Shiver (Howard), Tina Brown (Win), Karla Heastie (Ric), Curtis Phillips, Martine Francis (Eric), Marvin Thompson (Carla) and Mark Thompson (Monica), 17 grand-children and 11 great grand-children and host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A graveside funeral will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Chamberlin Hotel, 2 Fenwick Road, Ft. Monroe, 23651 in the 9th floor Solarium. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary