Gina Ann Green, 52, of Gloucester died on February 9, 2020 following a valiant 25-year battle with cancer. Gina will be remembered as a very strong-willed person and her strength was felt by everyone she touched.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. and Grace S. Satterfield and is survived by husband, Kenneth L. Green, son, William Lee Moore, Jr. (Melody), daughter, Mary Elizabeth Green (Taylor Moon), grandchildren, Caleb and Lillian Moore, brothers, Robert W. Satterfield, II and Gilbert C. Satterfield and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point officiated by the Reverend Bill West. Burial will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 11, 2020