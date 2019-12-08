|
Gisele "Gigi" Marie Schultz was embraced in Jesus's arms in her new home on December 4th, 2019. "Gigi," as she was always addressed by everyone who knew and loved her, was the most beautiful woman in every way possible. Her time on Earth was a celebration of a life lived to the fullest that most people could only dream about. She was a special and devoted child of God and the most ever so loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend. "Gigi" was born Gisele Marie Desranleau on August 15th, 1960 in Newark N.J. to the late Marcel and Yvette Desranleau who were originally from Quebec, Canada. Gigi grew up speaking French. She was the ninth of eleven children and the youngest of three daughters. Gigi worked for the RH Macy and Co., starting in 1980 in the Gourmet Dept., where she met her future husband, Donald Eric Schultz, a retired auto mechanic and Army Sergeant First Class. They were married on September 19th, 1987, and started their family in Irvington, N.J. In 1991, Gigi took on a new and more important job as an Army wife, where her amazing qualities were a major factor in the success of her husband's career. She and her husband lived across 2 oceans and in 6 states where all six of their children were born. Everyone who ever knew dear, sweet Gigi, would describe her as the old-fashioned girl-next-door type who always put others, even strangers, before herself and truly enjoyed being the best wife, stay-at-home and home school mom and "GG" (grandmother) she could be. Gigi and her family moved to Newport News in 2007. She truly loved Virginia and its people more than anywhere else and loved her life with all of her family members and church community. She always said, "her cup runneth over" and lived it by always being happy with the simplest of pleasures in life.
She is survived by her eternally adoring husband of 32 beautiful years, her ever devoted daughters Brittany Marfa, Nicolette Eviston, Rebecca and Mary Schultz; sons, Matthew and Robert Schultz; children by marriage, Estefania Schultz, Joshua Marfa, Matthew Eviston and grandson, Christian Eviston; her 7 brothers; two sisters, a Godmother, and the many friends and lives she magically touched in her life… "Je t'aime, mon amour precieux."
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12 Noon at the church before the service. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019