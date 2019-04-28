Gladys Aungst, 96, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at The Oaks at Braselton in Hoschton, GA. Born in Macungie, PA January 25, 1923 she was the daughter of George and Elsie Reinert. Gladys had been a Peninsula resident for over 57 years.She graduated from Pine Grove, PA High School in 1940. Gladys went to Hood College in Frederick, MD but soon married Russell Aungst, her childhood sweetheart and was blessed with 70 years of marriage until Russell's death in 2013. A full-time housewife and mother, Gladys was devoted to nurturing her children and supporting her husband through the rigors of his Army career throughout WWII, Korean, and Viet Nam Wars and civil service as well as Russell's tours in Pennsylvania, New York, Japan, Virginia, and Germany. She was an active Christian at Reformation Lutheran Church, teaching catechism and Sunday School, acting as financial secretary, council member and trustee. Gladys was preceded in death by a son, Neil Douglas Aungst. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Georg and husband Bob, of Frederick, MD, Karen Gardiner and husband Paul, of Hoschton, GA, Jeff Aungst and wife Debra, of Columbus, OH and Cynthia Aungst of Newport News, VA; a sister, Corinne Perkins of Plano, TX; a sister-in-law, Verna Hartman of Wyomissing, PA; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Damon, Tim, Rachel and Neal; six great grandchildren, Haley, Andrew, Pierce, Graham, Aimee and Sophia and other extended family. A seventh great grandchild will be born in November.The family will receive friends on May 2, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church from 10-11 a.m. for a public viewing and at 11 a.m. for a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Ericson. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oaks at Braselton and American Indian Relief Council. Arrangements are by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary