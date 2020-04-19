|
Gladys Barbee, age 94, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born in Fort Valley, GA to the late Charlie and Willie Queen Tukes. She attended Henry Hunt School and Fort Valley State College before moving to NJ. There, she met, then married Ernest Eugene Barbee, who preceded her in death.
During WWII, she began her career as a factory worker at a defense plant. After the war, she went on to work at the Margon Doll Company, and then the Metro/Ball Glass Company. Later, she became a nurses aide. After retiring, she enjoyed being a homemaker for many years before recently moving to VA to be near her daughter. Her last residence was at the Commonwealth of Hampton where she was feisty until the end. Her family would like to thank the staff for their professionalism and kindness.
Gladys was a strong, fun-loving, independent woman, who always had an encouraging word for others.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Hirsch; grand-daughter, Rachel Hirsch; sisters Jewell Gaines and Charlie Mae Lemmons; nephews (Larry, Charlie, and Donald Gaines; and Victor and Dino Lemmons); nieces (Willie McDonald, Denise Gaines, and Malinda Smith); companions (Tilman Ware and Patricia Warrings); as well as innumerable cousins & friends.
A private family service was held on April 16.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020