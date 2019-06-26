Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Wake
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sixth Mount Zion Church
31 Butternut Dr.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys E. Womack

Gladys E. Womack Obituary
Gladys Elizabeth Womack, 88 passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Maude Fitzgerald, sons Dale A. Womack and Leon Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Adam Womack Jr., sons John W. Fitzgerald and Eddie D. Fitzgerald, daughters Brenda Kissee, Maudine Womack, and Jacqueline D. Webster (Malcolm) one sister Bernice Womack, a host of grand and great-grandchildren.

A wake will be held on Thursday, June 27, 6:00 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA

Her celebration of life will be officiated by Reverend Harvey Cook, Friday, June 28, 11:00 at Sixth Mount Zion Church, 31 Butternut Dr. Hampton, VA. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019
