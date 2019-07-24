Home

Liberty Baptist Church
15810 Liberty Church Rd
Lanexa, VA 23089
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Lanexa, VA
Gladys Ethel Hazelwood Berger


1918 - 2019
Gladys Ethel Hazelwood Berger Obituary
Gladys Ethel Hazelwood Berger passed away on June 25 2019. Born in James City County VA on October 21 1918 to James Volasca "Volly" Hazelwood and Tabatha Ann Hicks Hazelwood; the fifth of eight children. Married Jesse W.W. Berger and raised two sons together, William R. and Eugene T. The family attended Falling Creek Baptist Church in Richmond. After Jesse's death she moved back to Hicks Island, her family, and beloved Liberty Baptist Church. Ethel never stopped working-in her kitchen, yard, or at her sewing machine. At 97, she moved to Wilmington NC to be with her three granddaughters; she finally allowed herself to be waited on! A celebration of life, followed by lunch and fellowship at Liberty Baptist Church in Lanexa, VA will be held Saturday July 27 2019 at 11:00. Interment will be private. https://www.wilmingtoncares.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019
