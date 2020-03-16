|
|
Gladys L. Cooke Spradley, 96, was received into the arms of her Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Gladys was born in West Virginia to the late John and Abby Guthrie. She was also preceded in death by her former husbands, James Cooke and Edward Spradley; two brothers, Sterling and Glen; a sister, Ruth; and a granddaughter, Bettina Landes. She is survived by a son, Jimmie Cooke (Rose); a daughter, Carol Campbell, and friend Aster Couch; three sisters, Jane, Alma, and Milly; eight grandchildren, Sherry (Robert), Crystal, Tammy (Roger),Jim (Brenda), Edward (Grace), Aaron (Sarah), Timmy, and Allen; twelve great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by the Rev. Joey Hartman. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020