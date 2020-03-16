Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park

GLADYS L. COOKE SPRADLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS L. COOKE SPRADLEY Obituary
Gladys L. Cooke Spradley, 96, was received into the arms of her Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Gladys was born in West Virginia to the late John and Abby Guthrie. She was also preceded in death by her former husbands, James Cooke and Edward Spradley; two brothers, Sterling and Glen; a sister, Ruth; and a granddaughter, Bettina Landes. She is survived by a son, Jimmie Cooke (Rose); a daughter, Carol Campbell, and friend Aster Couch; three sisters, Jane, Alma, and Milly; eight grandchildren, Sherry (Robert), Crystal, Tammy (Roger),Jim (Brenda), Edward (Grace), Aaron (Sarah), Timmy, and Allen; twelve great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by the Rev. Joey Hartman. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -