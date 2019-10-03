Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2551 North Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
View Map
Glen R. Keener Sr. Obituary
Glen Ray "Doc" Keener, Sr., 76, of Blackstone, VA, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Elmer and Helen Perkins Keener and his sister, Mary Graham. Doc is survived by his three sons, Glen Ray Keener, Jr. (Merle) of Hampton, Rodney Dwayne Keener of Newport News, and Brian Keith Keener (Barbara) of Blackstone; and seven grandchildren, a great granddaughter, his sisters, Myrna Hollis and Rita Keener and his loving dog Skippy. He was a retired pipefitter (off ship support) for Newport News Shipbuilding, serving 42 years. Memorial services, will be held 2 pm., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone with visitation following. On Saturday, October 5, 2019, family visitation will be 1:00 P.M., in the chapel at ParkLawn Memorial Park, 2551 North Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666. Graveside service with masonic rites will follow at 2:00 P.M. The family would like to thank the staff of James River Hospice for all their care and assistance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
