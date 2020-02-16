|
Glenda Howard Parker, 78, of Williamsburg passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Glenda was born in Lynchburg, VA and moved to Newport News at the age of one, in 1942, where she resided for most of her life. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1959 and married her high school sweetheart, Donald, who she was married to for 59 years.
She was a talented and awarded needlework artist who was very active in area clubs like Tidewater Sampler Guild (25+ years), Colony Homemaker's Club (45+ years), Williamsburg Rose and Thistle, and Golden Thimble (25+ years), where she served as Chairwoman for many years. Glenda enjoyed these hobbies and clubs with many wonderful friends along the way.
Glenda worked at several places in her lifetime. The last position held was with Newport News Public Schools for 14 years, where she worked with her beloved younger sister, Teresa, in Continuing Education. She served the community by volunteering 14 years at Mary Immaculate Hospital and by being a generous donator to organizations that touched her heart, like Hospice House in Williamsburg.
Glenda is survived by a small, but loving, family including husband, Donald R. Parker; daughter, Hope Parker Purvis and Son-in-law, Eric; grandchildren, Skyler, Chloe, and Griffin Purvis; sister Teresa Howard Blaum and brother-in-law, Tim.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, February 21st at 2pm, at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg or Williamsburg Humane Society.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020