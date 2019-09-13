Home

NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Glenda Wormley
Glenda M. Wormley

Glenda M. Wormley Obituary
Glenda Marie Perrin Wormley, mother to Antionette and Kendra Wormley and godmother to Myrinda Stancil died on September 9, 2019. She graduated from G.W. Carver class of 1965. Glenda retired as a Visual Merchandiser from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. She enjoyed reupholstering chairs, making floral arrangements, baking cakes and cooking. Glenda was a member of Calvary Chapel Newport News. At her request, a funeral will not be held. In lieu of contributions, please make a donation to the or to the homeless
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 13, 2019
