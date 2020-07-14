1/1
Glenmore Astley Burgess I
Glenmore Astley Burgess I, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Raphael and Gladys Burgess, on September 13, 1942, in Kingston Jamaica, West Indies.

Ruddy, as he was affectionately known, attended Kingston College, an all-boys school in Jamaica. He went on to pursue interests in hotel management at Colonial Williamsburg, working as a night auditor. Ruddy was also one of the first employees at Anheuser-Busch, where he worked for 34 years until retirement. He also started a trucking company.

Ruddy was known for his love of tinkering, sports, and current events. He was an avid fisherman and once built a boat dubbed "Noah's Arc" by neighbors and the Daily Press! Everyone who knew him learned from his passions and mentorship.

Ruddy was married to Angela Burgess, his love from high school in 1966, who survives him. He is also survived by sons, Glenmore and Christopher; sisters, Juliette and Dawnette; brothers and sisters-in-law; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Simone.

Mr. Burgess may be viewed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from noon to 5:00 pm at Whiting's Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be at a later date, as well as a celebration gathering that will be announced at a later time, due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Glenmore Astley Burgess I can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
