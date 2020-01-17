Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Newport News, VA
View Map
Glenn Dale Cuppett Obituary
Glenn Dale Cuppett, 78, of Shacklefords, VA on January 15, 2020. He was a retired United States Army veteran.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Anna Maria Cuppett and daughter Glenna Maria Cuppett.

He is survived by his step-children Evelyne Peveler (Cecil), Sylvia Congrove (Dale) and Robert Hawran; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Noon, Monday at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.

Memorial donations may be made to any hospice, disabled veterans or cancer organization. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020
