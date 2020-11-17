Glenn L. Stephens, 58, departed this life on November 11, 2020.



Lovingly remembered is Keitha Britt Stephens, wife of 30 years; son, LaMar Rice; daughter, Kaylynn Stephens; parents, Wilbert and Irma Stephens; sister, Robbin Freeman (Steve); and a host of family and friends.



Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News and will be Live Streamed on their Facebook page. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



