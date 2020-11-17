1/1
Glenn L. Stephens
Glenn L. Stephens, 58, departed this life on November 11, 2020.

Lovingly remembered is Keitha Britt Stephens, wife of 30 years; son, LaMar Rice; daughter, Kaylynn Stephens; parents, Wilbert and Irma Stephens; sister, Robbin Freeman (Steve); and a host of family and friends.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News and will be Live Streamed on their Facebook page. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
