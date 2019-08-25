|
Glenn R. (Ray) Webster (nee Johnson), 52, passed away at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 subsequently to a pancreatic illness. He was the son of the late Bertha Lee Fitchett Dixon and grandson of the late Mary Ellen and Herbert Hargrove. Glenn was born on March 8, 1967 at MCV in Richmond, Virginia and raised in Gloucester County.
Glenn was a gifted artist, model, actor, dancer, photographer, writer, home chef, and gardener, among many other talents. He appeared in several plays with The Court House Players, served as their President for a year, and helped behind the scenes designing and creating costumes and doing make-up. As an actor, he had notable roles in CHP productions of "Bus Stop," "The Art of Dining," "The Odd Couple," and "Murder at Rutherford House," among others.
During his career, Glenn was employed by Quality Suites (in accounting), by Gloucester-Mathews Gazette-Journal, and by Peebles and later Binns of Williamsburg as a salesman. He also had early jobs as a catalog model and as a cosmetologist, and a later job as a life model for the Art Department of The College of William & Mary.
Glenn was preceded in death by his spouse, Paul A. Webster from Woodbridge, Virginia. Also predeceasing Glenn were several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his long-term close friend, mentor, and caregiver Robert (Bob) Miller, Sr., a steady presence in his life for 35 years. Among the simple joys they shared in life, Glenn looked forward each year to a fresh harvest of vegetables from Bob's garden. Glenn is also survived by numerous relatives and many friends. He will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved him, including his beloved pets.
Throughout his life, Glenn had a deep appreciation for nature and loved animals, cats in particular. His dearly loved fishing buddy and dancing partner Radford was the first of many cats that Glenn and Bob rescued and either adopted (as in Radford's case) or found homes for over the years. There was always a place in Glenn's heart for his cherished pets, and there will always be a place in Heaven for those who love and care for animals as he did.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Glenn's memory to The Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019