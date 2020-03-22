Home

Glisson K. Powell Jr.

Glisson K. Powell Jr. Obituary
Glisson K. Powell Jr. of Eugene, Oregon died on February 4, 2020 . He is survived by his daughter Brooke Logan (Ty) and his granddaughter, Lily, of Carlsbad, California, his mother Mrs. G.K. Powell of Newport News, Virginia, two brothers, William B. Powell of Hampton, Virginia and Thomas W. Powell (Janice) of Poquoson, Virginia, two stepsisters Linda Desper (David) of Columbus, Ohio and Rebecca Cummins of Lacey, Washington, and life partner Laurel Burke and her son, Gabriel, of Eugene, Oregon. Private memorial.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020
