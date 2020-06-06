Glois Marie Welch, born October 17, 1937, she entered into her eternal rest on May 31, 2020 surrounded by her children.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Marilyn Welch-Stewart (Alonza), Milton V. Welch, Janet Walker-Floyd (Jasper), James Edward Walker (Bernadette), Rosa Walker-Cotten (Elbert), 9 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marion Johnson, Barbara Story and Bernice Alston. and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Monday, at 19 Briar Dr., Hampton, Va.



