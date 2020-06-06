Glois M. Welch
1937 - 2020
Glois Marie Welch, born October 17, 1937, she entered into her eternal rest on May 31, 2020 surrounded by her children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Marilyn Welch-Stewart (Alonza), Milton V. Welch, Janet Walker-Floyd (Jasper), James Edward Walker (Bernadette), Rosa Walker-Cotten (Elbert), 9 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marion Johnson, Barbara Story and Bernice Alston. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Monday, at 19 Briar Dr., Hampton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
09:00 - 03:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
JUN
8
Funeral
01:00 PM
JUN
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
