Gloria Ann Topp, 97, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Our beloved "Gogi" was born in Norfolk, VA. Her life had many challenges, but she rose above them all. Her parents passed away when she was very young, and from age 5 to 16 she lived at St Joseph's Villa Orphanage in Richmond. She spoke fondly of her many years being raised by the kind sisters at St. Joseph's. She met Francis Henry Topp, an Army officer, during World War II and they were married in 1951 in Portsmouth, VA. They lived in various duty stations around the world until the untimely death of her beloved "Topp" in 1967, leaving her to raise their 6 children on her own.



She was a strong, smart, independent, and tough woman. She demanded fairness and equality throughout her life. She was dedicated to her children and their education and firmly expected that they all go to college. She touched many throughout her life and was not only the matriarch of her family, but also a mother figure to many over the years. Even as a busy single working mother, to better herself, she attended Christopher Newport College and earned a degree at age 55. Mom took much pride in her children's accomplishments and spoke endlessly about them to anyone who had time to listen. She later added the achievements of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to her sources of pride. She worked at Traffic Engineering Agency (TEA) at Ft. Eustis from 1967 until her retirement as a budget analyst in 1995. She had many close friends from TEA and met regularly for lunch with other retirees even into her 90's. She was a devout Catholic and an active and dedicated member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She served on the parish council, the funeral committee, was a member of the Catholic Daughters, and a Cursillista. In her retirement years, she prayed daily for the many people on her 3-page prayer list.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers and sisters, her beloved husband, Francis Topp; her daughter, Deborah Topp Carlson; daughter-in-law, Linda Totten Topp and 2 grandchildren, Shelby and Jackson. She is survived by her 5 sons, Kevin Topp (Connie) of Yorktown, VA, Jeffrey Topp (Stephanie) of West Chester, PA, Kelly Topp (fiancée Lori Baker) of Newport News, VA, Jonathan Topp (Alice) of Montpelier, VA and Raymond Topp (Stefanie) of St. Simons Island, GA and Kathy Topp (former daughter-in-law); 28 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would also like to thank Dr. Brian McCormick, Kathy Topp and Jamie Washington, her primary caregivers.



A Mass of Resurrection celebrating Gogi's life will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Newport News. VA, at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 with a private graveside service at Hampton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph's Villa, 8000 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 or Walsingham Academy, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 8702, Williamsburg, VA 23187. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



