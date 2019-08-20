|
Gloria Dorinda Woodcock, 72, passed away far too soon on August 17, 2019. Dorinda was nothing short of an amazing person. Her love touched anyone who met her. Her smile always brightened up any room she walked in. She was an amazing wife, mother, as well as Gran.
Dorinda is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Woodcock Sr.; children, Cindy Garrett (Billy), and Wayne Woodcock, Jr. (Chelsea); grandchildren, William Garrett (Molly), Landon Garrett, and Connor Woodcock; and brother, Freddie "Brother" Hamm, Jr.
The family welcomes family and friends to the visitation from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2019