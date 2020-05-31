Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria E. Lynch, 83, passed peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020. Viewing will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4 pm-7 pm at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 11 am at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to Nickelson-Cummings F.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store