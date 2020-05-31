Condolences to you and your family. Your mother would always talk about how she and my parents grew up together. She would always put a smile upon my face. May you all find strength in the Lord. So sorry for your loss.
Andrea Turner and George Cameron
Gloria E. Lynch, 83, passed peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020. Viewing will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4 pm-7 pm at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 11 am at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to Nickelson-Cummings F.H.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.