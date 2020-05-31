Gloria E. Lynch
1936 - 2020
Gloria E. Lynch, 83, passed peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020. Viewing will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4 pm-7 pm at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 11 am at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to Nickelson-Cummings F.H.

Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Condolences to you and your family. Your mother would always talk about how she and my parents grew up together. She would always put a smile upon my face. May you all find strength in the Lord. So sorry for your loss.
Andrea Turner and George Cameron
Andrea Turner
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the entire family. May the Lord be with you during this time
Diane Price Price Family
Friend
