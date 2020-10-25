1/1
Gloria Edwards Ray
1924 - 2020
Gloria Edwards Ray, 96, of Smithfield, VA, passed away at her residence, peacefully on, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Fitzhugh and Hattie Washington Edwards of Smithfield, VA. Gloria was born on October 2, 1924 in Richmond, VA. She graduated from Newport News High School. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore B. Ray after a marriage of 68 years. She is survived by her sons, Rodney W. Ray of Smithfield, VA and Brian P. Ray of New Braunfels, Tx; a grandson, Kenneth P. Ray and wife Erika; great grandson, Patrick A. Ray of Miami, FL; also, many loving cousins and friends. Gloria was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church. She taught the B. L. Wells Sunday School Class. She was on various church committees. She served thirty years as a volunteer at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield. A private graveside service will be held at Historic St. Luke's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Missions, PO Box 3203 Norfolk, VA 23514. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
October 24, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kenneth Ray
October 24, 2020
What a pleasant lady! So enjoyed speaking to her at church on Sundays!
Ann Bray
Friend
