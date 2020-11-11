Gloria Marquis Mitchell, a resident of St. Augustine, FL has returned to Albuquerque. She often said when she moved there in 1982 that she "had come home" and now she has. Gloria was born in Miami FL on Sept 21, 1937. Bill, her husband and soulmate, survives her. Gloria is also survived by 2 daughters, her 5 grandchildren, and her 7 great-grandchildren. Gloria is survived by her nephew and his family. She is also survived by her 2 step-sons as well as her (step) grandson. Additionally, her good friends and sister and brother-in-law survive her. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Marquis Goodloe Richardson, her parents, Bob and Ann Marquis, her son-in-law "Pete" Coker and her sister, Ann Pearce.
Friends may share special memories on the online obituary site by Frenchfunerals.com
. A memorial service will be held at French's Mortuary on 10500 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87112. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.