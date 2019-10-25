Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Gloria Graham Fisher


1932 - 2019
Gloria Graham Fisher Obituary
Gloria Graham Fisher, 87, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born February 12, 1932 in Poquoson, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Benjamin Graham and Helen Forrest Graham, granddaughter of the late William A. and Jicy Graham and William B. and Mattie Forrest. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Elmer Orva Fisher, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Fisher Marshall, Tina Fisher Browder (Michael), Ann Graham Fisher Sachs (Roger); and son, Elmer (Trey) Fisher, III. She, "Gogie", leaves behind six grandchildren, Lea Wilmouth (Joe), Travis Browder, Parker Sachs, Peyton Sachs, Mary Paige Fisher and Ashton Fisher; and one great-grandson, Maverick Wilmouth.

Gloria was a graduate of Poquoson High School, Class of 1950, and has a PHT (Pushing Hubby Through) degree from the Medical College of Virginia, School of Dentistry. "Glo" met the love of her life, Elmer, while he was serving in the Air Force at Langley. Only after 3 months of dating, Elmer proposed, and they were happily married for 68 years. She was a telephone operator and Elmer was an Airman 3rd class. They met and fell in love at an Airman Club dance. She was a member of the Newport News Operatic Society under the direction of Alassandro A. Angelucci and appeared in several productions. She was also a member of the Angelucci Choir. Gloria served on the first Recreational Board of York County and later was a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson, VA where she was married, and all of her children were baptized. Gloria was a member and past vice-president of the Peninsula Dental Society Auxiliary and past co-chair of the Peninsula Heart Association Ball. She was a member of the local tennis team and competed with her partner and lifelong friend, Betsy F. Tignor. She enjoyed many wonderful excursions with her friends. She was loved by all who knew her and never met a stranger.

Please join us as we celebrate her life Sunday, October 27th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson, VA at 1:00 PM with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1294 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2019
