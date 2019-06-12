Gloria Jean Huth went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Huth Sr. and by her son Richard Allen Huth. She is survived by her son Robert A. Huth Jr. (Sherry); daughters, Peggy Scheidler, Pam Wilczynski (Eddie Sr.), Deb Floyd; grandchildren Amy Bohn, Stephanie Ramirez, Lisa King, Brittany Huth, Edward Wilczynski Jr., Miles Wilczynski, Matt Huth, Chris Floyd, Cole Floyd; great grandchildren Ariana and Noah Wilczynski. Gloria who loved her Lord and Savior was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a member of the Heart Throbs. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev Joe Hunt and Eulogy to be given by Eddie Wilczynski Jr. Burial will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens 155 Butler Farm Rd Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Liberty Baptist Church building fund. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary