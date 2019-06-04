Gloria Jean Keith passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was a native of Philadelphia, Pa. but had been a resident of Newport News since 1980. She was a trainer in human resources for Busch Gardens Theme Park for over 30 years. Gloria was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Her hobbies included different styles and types of handcraft.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Naomi McAllister Wittkamp. She is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Donald Keith; two daughters, Deborah Jones (Douglas) and Donna Reed; one son, Richard Keith (Donna); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, June 7 at 10:00 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to the , Virginia Beach Office, 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (www.cancer.org/involved/donate). Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary