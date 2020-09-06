1/1
GLORIA JEAN PARKER
On August 31, 2020 heaven gained an angel, Gloria Jean Parker. Gloria was a longtime residence of Newport News VA, and was born in Wytheville VA. Gloria retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a painter. She was a lover of God and her family.

Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Treasa Irene Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Loren'a Ruiz and Wanda Dickerson; her son, Russell Arnette; her brother, Walter Lee King; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of loving family members who will cherish their memories of her.

Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. John 11:25-26.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks are required before entering the building and social distancing is required. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
Our sweet Aunt Gloria Jean.
Sheila Wyrick
Family
