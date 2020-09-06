On August 31, 2020 heaven gained an angel, Gloria Jean Parker. Gloria was a longtime residence of Newport News VA, and was born in Wytheville VA. Gloria retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a painter. She was a lover of God and her family.



Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Treasa Irene Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Loren'a Ruiz and Wanda Dickerson; her son, Russell Arnette; her brother, Walter Lee King; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of loving family members who will cherish their memories of her.



Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. John 11:25-26.



The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks are required before entering the building and social distancing is required. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



