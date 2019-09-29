|
|
Gloria Jones, 86, of Lynn Haven, Florida died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Born in Minersville, Pa., and raised in Pottsville Pennsylvania she was a graduate of Simon Gratz High School, Philadelphia PA, class of 1950 and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After marrying in 1955 she happily traveled the world with her husband Bart who served in the US Air Force until his retirement in 1974. She worked civil service at Langley AFB and remained in Hampton until 2008 when she moved to Panama City FL to be closer to her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Gilbert and Chester Lewis, and her husband of 51 years, Bart Jones.
She leaves behind many old friends and her dear family: sons Richard Lee Jones and his wife, Elke, of Llano, Texas, and Randall S. Jones and his wife, Leslie, of Panama City Florida; and grandchildren, Amy and Kristi Jones, who were the light of her life. Her family was the most important part of her life and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and community volunteer. She was very active with the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in the Hampton Roads area and was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran church in Hampton, Va. She was also a devoted pet owner of a succession of Collies over the years which brought her great joy.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to . Arrangements are being provided by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Downtown Hampton, (757) 723-3191.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019