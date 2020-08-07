1/1
Gloria Knight Tolbert
Gloria Knight Tolbert, 70, passed away on August 3, 2020. Gloria retired from Wells Fargo Bank after 42 years of service.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bobby Tolbert; daughter, Shelley Tolbert (Jason); son, Jeffrey Tolbert (Robin); great-grandson, Cash Tolbert; brother, Larry Knight (Tinna); and sister, Lynne Carey (G.B.)

A private graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
Peninsula Memorial Park (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
