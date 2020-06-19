Gloria M. Eley
Gloria M. Eley, 76, departed this earthly life for eternal rest and peace with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. She is survived by her sons Henry Eley (Erika) and Angelo Eley (Vanessa) and sister Madlyn Charity (Larry); all of Newport News Virginia. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic Church of Christ, 617 48th Street, Newport News VA, 23607 and funeral services will be held for the family at 12 noon. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic Church of Christ
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Living Waters Redeemed Apostolic Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
(757) 245-4391
